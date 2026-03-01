Bay Area Iranian Americans hopeful about future following deadly strikes in Iran

Hundreds of Iranian Americans gathered in front of San Francisco's Ferry Building on Sunday afternoon, celebrating what they say could be a new beginning for Iran. The crowd danced, waved flags, and voiced their support for democracy in the country they were forced to leave decades ago.

"This is it. Because this is not just an uprising, this is a revolution. This is a turning point for Iranians. There's no going back because the past was so dark, the future has to be better," said Sama, a rally participant.

Many in attendance were born in Iran but fled due to violence and political repression. Adriano Naderi, now 65 years old, left the country at 26.

"It's happening right now. It's not a dream anymore," Naderi said. "As an Iranian outside of the country to Iranians inside, 'Hey, we are with you. We're going to finish this together.'"

Iranian political activist Simone Derayeh said the current governing body, the Islamic Republic, is at its weakest point since taking power in 1979 and is extremely unpopular among Iranians. She predicts that once the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes end, Iranians will take to the streets to reclaim their government.

"They have put aside fear. And when fear goes away, power collapses. That's what happens," Derayeh said.

Many observers believe the exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi could return to serve as a transitional leader. Pahlavi told Fox News on Sunday morning that he expects the transitional period to last no more than two years before Iranians can vote to establish a new government.

"I am leading this transition. I have the support of millions of Iranian people. I have the people inside the country that are joining and broadening the coalition of forces that will be at play in filling the boxes. The military will side with us. And we have a plan of action and a transition plan," Pahlavi said.

For many Iranian Americans, a new regime in Iran would also mean a safer world for everyone.

"Iran has been causing terror for 47 years. We want to go back to the Iran that was prosperous, and it was actually a place of stability. And that stability, we strongly believe, will creep all over the Middle East," said Derayeh.

While the path forward is uncertain, the mood among the crowd in San Francisco was hopeful. Naderi expressed optimism for a brighter future and a return to his homeland. "I would love to go back and continue my life in my country, service my people, service my country, service the land," he said.