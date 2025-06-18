Man facing deportation charged for alleged attack of 3 ICE officers in Bay Area facility

A man facing deportation has been indicted on federal charges after he allegedly assaulted three Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at a Bay Area facility last month.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Francisco De-Jesus Morales has been charged with assault on a federal officer inflicting bodily injury, assault on a federal officer with physical contact and misdemeanor assault on a federal officer. Morales, a Nicaraguan national, was charged in connection with a May 2 incident at the agency's facility in San Jose.

"Those who use violence against federal officers should know that they will be met with the full force of the law," U.S. Attorney Craig Missakian said in a statement.

According to the indictment, three ICE deportation officers were attempting to take Morales into custody on a warrant for his removal and deportation from the U.S. The complaint alleges that Morales physically resisted arrest and attempted to flee, resulting in a struggle and injuries to Morales and the officers.

Officials said the officers sustained bruising, scrapes, an ankle stress fracture or strain, a chest contusion and a groin injury. Morales and the officers received medical treatment following the incident.

Prosecutors said Morales made an initial appearance in federal court on June 4 and is scheduled to appear in district court on June 24 for arraignment. He is currently in custody.

If convicted, Morales faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the first count, a maximum of eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the second count and a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine on the third count.