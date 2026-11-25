The Bay Area is expected to see its highest tides this week on Wednesday, with more coastal flooding expected, along with large waves near the coast.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Pacific Coast from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and one still remains in effect for the San Francisco and San Pablo bayshores, the National Weather Service said.

A high surf warning will also be in effect all day Wednesday, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

Emergency officials are advising people to stay away from beaches as breaking waves between 20 and 30 feet are possible. People should also stay off piers and jetties.

A high surf warning will be in effect all day Nov. 25, 2026, for the San Francisco Bay Area coastline. National Weather Service

San Francisco's high tide on Wednesday will be around 10:50 a.m., according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management. With higher tides, more coastal flooding is expected in low-lying areas and on streets along the bay. Some parking enforcement remains suspended in the city so that people can move their vehicles from areas at risk of flooding.

In the North Bay, Marin County expects to continue to see significant flooding through Friday. The county said flooding may begin two hours before high tide and last for two hours after high tide.