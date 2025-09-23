Bay Area temperatures to soar as fall begins, prompting heat advisory

A heat advisory has been issued for the Bay Area on Tuesday, as some parts of the region could see triple-digit temperatures as the season of fall begins.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory covers the East Bay, San Francisco Bay shoreline, the Santa Clara Valley and the city of San Francisco and is in effect from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

A Heat Advisory goes in effect from 11am to 7pm today.



Be sure to find ways to beat the heat, stay hydrated, and be prepared for a cool down and some rain chance late tonight and tomorrow!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/SJaNe83558 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 23, 2025

Forecasters said temperatures could reach 100 degrees for parts of the East Bay, while the Santa Clara Valley and areas close to San Francisco Bay could see highs in the 90s. In San Francisco, high temperatures could reach the 80s in the eastern part of the city.

"For those looking for a taste of summer, today is your day as high temperatures will be about 5 to 15 degrees above normal," the agency's forecast discussion said Tuesday morning.

During the heat advisory, the weather service urges people to take extra precautions while outside, which include drinking water, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and to limit strenuous activities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration urges people working outdoors to take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

In addition to the heat advisory, the Bay Area Air District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday. High inland temperatures, along with vehicle exhaust is expected to create elevated concentrations of ozone, or smog, particularly in the Santa Clara Valley.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, 9/23, due to unhealthy ozone, or smog accumulation in the Bay Area. Limit driving to reduce air pollution. For more info, visit https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs. pic.twitter.com/VYgo8x3Fbu — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 22, 2025

The Air District urges people to limit driving during the Spare the Air Alert, along with limiting outdoor exercise to early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.