Bay Area Halloween forecast: Coastal flooding, showers possible for trick-or-treating

Low-lying parts of the Bay Area could continue to see tidal flooding on Halloween, while showers could move into the region just in time for trick-or-treating Saturday night, forecasters said.

More coastal flooding possible

"A combination of high astronomical tides and surge from thermal expansion and low pressure effects brings the risk of minor coastal flooding along the Bayshore at the San Pablo, San Francisco, and Monterey Bays, and the Pacific coast, at high tide today," the National Weather Service said in its Friday morning forecast discussion.

At the San Francisco tidal gauge, Friday's high tide at 2:39 p.m. is expected to be 1.9 feet above normal.

The weather service has again extended a coastal flood advisory for shoreline locations along the coast, San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay and Monterey Bay through 6 p.m. on Sunday. Forecasters said that up to 1.9 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

🌊 Coastal Flood Advisory Extended 🌊

Up to 1.9 ft tidal inundation possible during peak high tides.

• Pacific Coast through 6 PM Sat

• SF, San Pablo & Monterey Bays through 6 PM Sun

Avoid flooded shorelines & roads. Never drive through floodwaters! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/S4ZLuKZlcD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 29, 2026

High tide at 3:44 p.m. on Halloween is expected to be 1.5 feet above normal in San Francisco.

In southern Marin County, some low-lying areas have experienced flooding at high tide since Monday, which has impacted homes and businesses in the area and led to some drivers becoming stranded.

Officials urged motorists not to drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Owners of flood-prone properties are also urged to take precautions.

Showers on Halloween night?

The weather service said rain could arrive in the interior areas of the Central Coast beginning on Saturday morning, spreading northwards into the Bay Area later in the day. On Saturday night, trick-or-treaters may deal with light rain and drizzle, while the best chances of rain will be during the overnight hours, with a less than 10% chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures on Halloween will also be cooler, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to near 60 along the coast, the low 60s around the bay and the mid 60s for the inland valleys.

Early next week, rain is expected to clear out and high pressure returns, with inland highs rising to the mid and upper 60s.

In addition, Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.