When people pick and choose their produce in the relatively nondescript warehouse in Fremont, the TCV Food Bank and Mobile Pantry, their bags get heavier and their burdens get a bit lighter.

"Grocery prices have been skyrocketing," said Sylvia Nagel.

She and her family regularly visit the TCV Food Bank.

"Just a little bit of groceries helps us a long way; it helps us get through the month," she said. "It's part of our survival."

It's a bridge to ensure her family always has food on the table as everyday costs rise and assistance becomes harder to access.

"We used to have EBT; we used to have WIC, but we don't qualify for any of that," she said.

Linda Leu, the Executive Director, says they try to give at least 25 meals' worth of food to clients upon each visit.

"We serve about 1,500 families every week," Leu said.

And the demand is growing, she added.

"A lot of the implications of HR 1 are kicking in. People are losing their benefits. People are really worried, also, about what's going to happen with their healthcare benefits starting in January," Leu said. "About 40% of the clients who we serve are seniors. It's startling to know that the fastest-growing population of food-insecure people in our community are our seniors."

The story stretches far beyond Fremont. Approximately 562,000 people in California are at risk of losing SNAP benefits due to new federal work requirements, resulting in a benefit reduction of about $544 million during the 2026-27 fiscal year, per figures from the California Legislative Analyst's Office.

"This is a choice. It is a policy choice. Policies can be changed," said Tanis Crosby, Executive Director of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. "SNAP, known as CalFresh here in California, is our country's most effective anti-hunger and anti-poverty program. It is just not acceptable that this program is being dismantled."

Crosby says food insecurity in the Bay Area is higher than it was during the peak of the pandemic. They're currently providing food for more than 46,000 households a week right now.

"By and large, the folks who are accessing services – 67% – are hard-working families trying to make ends meet," she said. "Every day, people are having to make tough choices between gas or food, or, medicine or food. That's just not acceptable."

Nobody plans on getting into a situation where they may need a helping hand.

"Don't be afraid to go to the food pantry and look for help or resources," Nagel said. "It's the community that is going to help you out. If you need help and ask for help, you're going to get that help."

A little bit of help can go a long way.

"Every dollar counts. Every hour counts," Crosby said.

"There is no effort that you can make that is too small," Leu said. "Whether you have a couple of hours to come in and volunteer at your local food bank – whether you have an extra $5 to donate – we always need your help."