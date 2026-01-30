Protests, walkouts over federal immigration enforcement held across Bay Area

Protests and student walkouts were taking place in communities throughout the Bay Area on Friday, condemning federal immigration enforcement.

The demonstrations are part of what activists are calling a nationwide "ICE Out" Day of Action, referring to Immigration and Customs and Enforcement. Participants are being urged not to attend school, work or shop.

Activists said the protests were prompted by the recent killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents during recent immigration operations in Minneapolis and other incidents.

Among the demonstrations included a walkout at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, in which an estimated 500 students left campus around 11:15 a.m. In addition to opponents of ICE, a smaller group of students in support of ICE also took part.

Students at San Ramon Valley High School walk out of campus as part of an anti-ICE protest on Jan. 30, 2026. CBS

"Like Trump said he was going to go after criminals, and then he goes after innocent people and just starts going after the U.S. citizens as well. That is just not okay," said student Yaretzi Gonzalez, who was holding a sign that read "No one is illegal on stolen land!"

"I think that due process is obviously important. I think that we should follow the law. Following the law is what unites Americans and brings them together," said a counter protester.

The protest near San Ramon High was largely peaceful.

Along with the demonstrations, some businesses have taken part by shutting down for the day. Among the businesses that have closed include Manny's and Four Barrel Coffee in the Mission District.

Additional protests were planned later in the day.