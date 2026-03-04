Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Bay Area driver unscathed after dozing off and crashing into big rig

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

The California Highway Patrol said a driver who dozed off and crashed into a big rig walked away with no injuries on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened early in the morning on eastbound Highway 580, east of North Flynn Road.

According to the CHP, they were heading home after work and told officers they dozed off while driving.

While the vehicle came to a stop underneath the big rig, the driver was not injured, the CHP said.

A vehicle with front-end damage after a crashing into a big rig
The crash happened on eastbound Highway 580 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol

"Remember, driving tired/sleepy can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. If you ever feel this fatigued, find a safe place to stop and get some rest," the CHP said.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue