Bay Area driver unscathed after dozing off and crashing into big rig

The California Highway Patrol said a driver who dozed off and crashed into a big rig walked away with no injuries on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened early in the morning on eastbound Highway 580, east of North Flynn Road.

According to the CHP, they were heading home after work and told officers they dozed off while driving.

While the vehicle came to a stop underneath the big rig, the driver was not injured, the CHP said.

The crash happened on eastbound Highway 580 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol

"Remember, driving tired/sleepy can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. If you ever feel this fatigued, find a safe place to stop and get some rest," the CHP said.