Bay Area cookbook memoir serves up southern fare with large side of blues

Gaynell Rogers is a self-described "wayward Southern belle." She was born in New Orleans and ended up in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she met the man she would marry and got into the works of film, publicity, and marketing.

Her soon-to-be husband was guitarist Roy Rogers, born in Redding, but raised in Vallejo and named after the famous Hollywood singing cowboy.

Now, decades later, Gaynell has published a cookbook memoir that reveals not only some wonderful recipes that have been passed down for generations in her family, but also some eye-opening stories about her life, her tribe of friends and advocates, as well as for whom she's cooked.

Roy is a master Delta blues slide guitarist, singer, producer, and an eight-time Grammy-nominated artist. The couple met in the Bay Area 46 years ago and have been married for 42 years.

"For me, it's all about the groove. Roots music, blues, and New Orleans music, specifically," he said.

As Gaynell served up her southern food, the couple explained how Mississippi Delta blues and southern food are inseparable. Both the music and fare are also deeply rooted in improvisation.

"If I'm playing a set and I feel like playing something different, I'll change the setup," Roy said. "Whether it's a recipe, a song, or an interpretation, you're improvising."

Gaynell also improvises, swapping out a lot of traditional Southern ingredients, such as margarine and lard, for olive oil.

There have been legendary meals served up around their table in Novato. Gaynell served some tasty meals for some of the blues' greats, including John Lee Hooker, Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, Rambling Jack Elliott, and Big Mama Thornton.

"Back in the day when [Thornton] used to come play in San Francisco, that was like an accident, that I couldn't even believe she was in my house," enthused Gaynell.

In the Bay Area, Gaynell got into the film and music business as a publicist and marketing specialist. She worked for Lucasfilm and Pixar. Gaynell was the key leader and public spokesperson for the Polly Klaas Volunteer Center after 12-year-old Polly Klaas was kidnapped out of her Petaluma home.

She began to write down her recipes but got sidetracked after a breast cancer diagnosis. Three other cancers have followed.

"It's treatable and manageable, and we're doing well with it," Gaynell explained. "But then we had a granddaughter and that changed everything, and I thought I need to put this down for her, for myself, and for the family."

The cooking memoir provides a glimpse into Bay Area history as it serves some delicious recipes. She includes a checklist on how to build the ingredients for a healthy pantry. Her cancer diagnosis gave her the opportunity to include a very insightful section on "Survivor's Advice for the Newly Diagnosed."

One clever addition is the chapter labeled "Gaynell's Jukebox," which are QR codes that contain two playlists: one for the chapters of her memoir and the second for each recipe.

"She has a song list that goes with each meal and that's so great," enthused Roy.

"I just love the vibe of the music while I'm cooking the food," said Gaynell. And yes, "Green Onions" by Booker T. & the M.G.'s is included.

On August 15, you can see Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings play live at the Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, and get a copy of "Gaynell's Kitchen: Down Home Cooking from a Wayward Southern Belle."