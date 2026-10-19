New York man reaches Sacramento on cross-country walk to San Francisco

A 29-year-old New York native has spent the past four and a half months walking across the country, and he's now reached Sacramento with San Francisco as his final destination.

Chantz Rivera began his journey from New York City last May, carrying a backpack and tent as he set out to experience the country on foot.

Rivera said he averages about 20 miles a day, though the journey has required determination and commitment.

"It is a really serious commitment. You have to really be determined and committed highly," Rivera said.

Before setting out, Rivera worked as a dishwasher in New York. He said he wanted to break away from the routine of working low-wage jobs and experience something a little more exciting.

"Instead of feeling like you're stuck in your city or your home, at your workplace, I'll just go out there and live life and see the world," Rivera said.

Since beginning the trek, Rivera has traveled thousands of miles and gone through four pairs of shoes.

He's also been documenting his journey through daily social media posts, sharing his experiences and the people he's met along the way.

Rivera said many people have been generous, offering donations or places to stay overnight.

"Almost everybody I've met was so positive and nice and caring. It made me realize how much love people have for one another," Rivera said.

The journey hasn't been without challenges. Rivera recalled facing severe thunderstorms in Colorado and said there were times when he questioned whether he could continue.

"In Colorado, there were a lot of thunderstorms. I'm seeing lightning every 5 seconds," Rivera said.

Despite those difficult moments, Rivera said he has remained committed to reaching the West Coast.

"There's a couple of times I've thought about it, but no, I can't quit because I've still got it in me to keep going," Rivera said.

Now in Sacramento, Rivera is less than 100 miles from San Francisco, where he plans to finish his cross-country journey by dipping his toes into the Pacific Ocean.

"I can see myself being really excited, and just like wow, I really did it," Rivera said.

Rivera hopes to reach San Francisco before Halloween. Even before completing his current trek, he's already considering another ambitious adventure: walking through Europe and into Asia.