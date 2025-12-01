Watch CBS News
Coastal flood advisory issued for Bay Area ahead of King Tides

Tim Fang
A coastal flood advisory has been issued for low lying parts of the Bay Area through early next week, ahead of anticipated higher-than-normal tides.

The National Weather Service announced the advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Sunday for areas along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and the North Bay interior valleys. Forecasters said minor flooding of lots, parks and roads is expected.

In San Francisco, forecasters predicted tides would be about 1 foot above normal during high tide at the following times:

Tuesday at 8:24 a.m.
Wednesday at 9:04 a.m.
Thursday at 9:48 a.m.
Friday at 10:35 a.m.
Saturday at 11:25 a.m.
Sunday at 12:17 p.m.

Forecasters said the timing of high tide can vary up to 90 minutes earlier along the Pacific Coast and throughout the Bay.

Commonly known as the "King Tides", the tides are expected to be among the highest of the year.

According to the California Coastal Commission, the King Tides are caused when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between sun, moon and earth. During floods and storms, the tides can cause water levels to rise higher and have the potential to cause great damage to the coastline and coastal property.

In addition to the coastal flood advisory, the Weather Service said a beach hazard statement for the coastline between Sonoma and Monterey County remains in effect through Wednesday evening.

According to forecasters, breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet, along with sneaker waves and rip currents are expected. Visitors to coastal areas are urged to use caution and to stay off rocks and jetties.

