Humid Bay Area, Central Coast see thunderstorm threat, coastal flood advisory

A surge of monsoonal moisture from the the southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexico is bringing cloudy, humid weather to the Bay Area and Central Coast, along with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said in its daily forecast summary for the region Sunday that fire weather concerns would increase later Sunday into Monday, with the potential for dry lightning, rapidly drying fuels, and gusty winds. While there is increased moisture and humidity, the region's fire danger is increasing as most of the rainfall will evaporate before hitting the ground, while dry lighting can still reach the surface, NWS said.

Several light showers developed on Sunday over coastal waters and parts of the Central Coast, with additional isolated showers possible through the day and into Monday, the NWS said. Any rainfall amounts are expected to be very light.

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In addition, the Bay Area and the Monterey Bay area are under a coastal flood advisory because of unusually high astronomical tides, for the next several days. Up to 1.7 feet of flooding above ground level was possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, affecting vulnerable shoreline locations. the NWS said. The advisory was in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday in the Monterey Bay area and until 4 a.m. Thursday in the Bay Area.

The Weather Service also said marine conditions will become increasingly hazardous for boaters, especially over the outer coastal waters where fresh northerly winds and building seas are expected. Conditions will deteriorate further by midweek as northwest swells increase.

Temperatures along the coast will remain relatively comfortable with San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and other coastal communities expected to see highs mainly in the 60s and 70s, with some lower 80s possible near bayside locations. Overnight lows will generally stay in the upper 50s and 60s.

Around the bayshore and urban corridors, temperatures will be warmer than average with San Jose, Oakland, Walnut Creek, Santa Rosa, and Napa generally seeing highs in the upper 70s to low 90s, with overnight lows into the 60s.

As usual, the hottest weather be farther inland, with interior East Bay valleys, southern Salinas Valley, interior Monterey County, and interior portions of San Benito County climbing into the upper 90s and possibly topping 100 degrees later in the week.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the western U.S., bringing sunnier skies, hotter temperatures and dropping humidity levels, although some coastal locations may still see periods of low clouds overnight and during the early morning hours.