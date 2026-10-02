Possible triple-digit temps prompt Bay Area heat advisory for first weekend of October

A heat advisory has been issued for much of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast for the first weekend of October, as hot temperatures possibly reaching the triple-digits in some locations are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory covers the Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay interior mountains, San Francisco Bay shoreline and the entire East Bay and South Bay. On the Central Coast, the advisory covers the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Range, the southern Salinas Valley and interior mountains of the Central Coast.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Sunday.

⚠️Heat Advisory Saturday and Sunday for the inland Bay Area and Central Coast due to highs in the mid 90s to near 103. Risk of heat-related illnesses exists for anyone without adequate cooling or hydration. Stay hydrated and never leave anyone in unattended vehicles! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zdmnBL9bBV — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 1, 2026

Forecasters said highs ranging from the mid-90s up to 103 degrees are expected this weekend, while low temperatures will only dip to the upper 60s through mid-70s.

In its Friday morning forecast discussion, the Weather Service said above-normal temperatures may continue past the weekend and into next week.

"No matter how you slice it, it is going to be hot for the next week with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal and moderate to major HeatRisk across the interior," forecasters said. "With all that being said, no records are in jeopardy as October is one of the hottest months for the region."

Temperatures are expected to warm up before the weekend arrives. According to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch, highs along the coast on Friday are expected to reach the 70s, with the high in San Francisco expected to be 75. Meanwhile, high temperatures inland are expected to range from the mid-80s to the low 90s.

To beat the heat, the Weather Service said staying hydrated is critical. People are urged to drink water and, if possible, take water to those who are vulnerable.

While outside, officials also urged people to take precautions, including wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or early evening.