Bay Area pounded by heavy rain in atmospheric river storm

The Bay Area and Monterey Bay was being pounded by heavy rain and strong winds as an atmospheric river storm passed through the region Thursday.

As of about 8 a.m., moderate to heavy rain was falling over much of the region, impacting the morning commute. The National Weather Service said there were reports of standing water on roadways and minor flooding.

📡Radar Update [8:10 AM] - Moderate to locally heavy rain continues to impact the region for the morning commute. Please use caution on area roadways. Still seeing numerous flooding reports with water on roadways. #cawx pic.twitter.com/BmfofqFy3y — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2025

Forecasters have issued flood advisories in several Bay Area counties, which remain in effect through Thursday morning. Advisories for Alameda, western Contra Costa, San Francisco, Santa Clara and north central Santa Cruz counties are in effect through 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, a flood advisory for southeastern San Mateo and northwestern Santa Cruz County, including the mountain communities of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Felton, is in effect until 11:15 a.m. A flood advisory for Marin and Sonoma counties is in effect until 11:30 a.m.

As for the winds, forecasters said the strongest recorded gust from the storm was 63 mph at Cobb Ridge in northern Sonoma County.

A high wind warning remained in effect for coastal areas of the North Bay, San Francisco and the Peninsula through 10 a.m. Meanwhile a wind advisory for the nine Bay Area counties and the Monterey Bay region has been extended through 4 p.m. Thursday.