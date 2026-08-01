Bay Area architect leading the way to create more middle-income homes in San Francisco

As rents and housing costs continue to rise across San Francisco, housing advocates are looking at a concept that could create more affordable options for middle-income families.

Bay Area architect Eugene Lew calls it 'Domicity'.

Lew said the goal is not to build traditional low-income housing, but to create high-quality homes that middle-income earners can afford.

"I don't believe there's anything in the city that comes close to resembling what I'm trying to do," Lew said.

His concept would replace two-story single-family homes in neighborhoods such as the Sunset or Richmond with five-story buildings that could be replicated at scale, one lot after another.

He said the model could lower costs by using standardized designs for typical San Francisco lots, which are often 25 by 125 feet. The idea is that by using repeatable plans, developers could reduce expenses tied to permitting, planning and construction.

"I've worked with contractors, developers. I've done the pro formas and the numbers right, so I know the basic concept of how I'm going to be reducing costs," Lew said.

The five Domicity models range from one-bedroom units to multi-generational homes with more than three bedrooms.

Corey Smith, with the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, said his organization analyzed the concept and found a three-bedroom home could potentially be built for under $1 million, up to 40% less than the cost of a comparable home.

"When you have an idea that hasn't been done like this before, just getting that first yes is sort of challenging," Smith said.

Smith said the model could become more affordable if foundations or charities acquire lots and offer favorable land leases. His coalition has been working to bring developers and foundations together to discuss whether the concept could move forward.

"It's not just unfortunately one project that an investor or partner would look to get in on. We need a big pot of money because we need to be building these a bunch of times over in order to achieve those cost savings," Smith said.

Lew believes new state housing laws and San Francisco's recent upzoning efforts could help make Domicity possible after years of planning.

He said offering several different models would also give neighborhoods a say in how they grow.

"Neighborhoods can choose to have diversity by allowing different types of plans to be built in their neighborhood," Lew said.

For Lew, the project is not about financial gain. He says he hopes the idea can begin in San Francisco and eventually spread to other cities facing similar housing affordability challenges.

"I do believe my ideas, if I get it started in San Francisco, will translate across many cities in America," Lew said.

Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco, which often acquires land through donations, says it has been in contact with Lew and others about a possible partnership on a Domicity project.

Its CEO believes a Domicity home could be built by next year if all the pieces come together.