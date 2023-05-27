BART worker wounded in attack inside San Francisco 24th St. Mission station

SAN FRANCISCO -- A BART employee was wounded by a member of a group that was causing a disturbance at the 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco Friday night, a spokeswoman said.

The employee was cut on his left shoulder around 7:45 p.m. Friday, BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said Saturday. The weapon is believed to have been a pocket knife but has not been recovered, she said.

The wounded employee is "a member of our custodial staff, a system service worker," Duckworth said in an e-mail. The system service worker was transported to a hospital, treated, and released, she said.

Police are investigating but no arrest has yet been made, Duckworth said.

Though "a juvenile suspect was detained," she added, "the juvenile who was detained is not believed to be the attacker and was subsequently released to a parent."