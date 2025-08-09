Transbay Tube power issue led to BART temporarily suspending service on 2 lines

A power issue in the Transbay Tube caused BART to suspend service on two of its lines and led to a major delay on the yellow line, BART said on Saturday morning.

Around 6:20 a.m., BART said there was a major delay on the yellow line in both directions due to power issues in the Transbay Tube.

Power has been restored to the Transbay Tube and trains are now moving on both tracks, this after an earlier power issue led to single tracking through the tube. We are now back to full service with Red and Green lines running. — BART (@SFBART) August 9, 2025

Not long after, BART said it was suspending green and red line service so crews could work to restore power. As crews worked, BART continued service but only on a single track through the tube.

Power was restored just before 7:45 a.m., and BART said service to the red and green lines was up and running.