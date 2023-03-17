Watch CBS News
BART passenger grazed by bullet, pistol-whipped aboard train

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man who allegedly pistol-whipped a passenger on a BART train on Thursday night accidentally fired the gun and the bullet grazed the victim's head, a spokesperson for the transit agency said on Friday.

At about 10 p.m., two men got into an argument on the San Francisco International Airport bound train approaching Embarcadero Station in San Francisco, BART officials said. During the argument, one suspect pulled out a handgun and began pistol-whipping the other man. The gun went off and the bullet grazed the victim's head.

BART Police arrived at the approaching train but could not locate the victim or the suspect, according to BART.

Surveillance footage was pulled to aid in the investigation and police believe they located the victim near the 16th Street Mission Station at 10:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect is still outstanding, BART officials said. 

First published on March 17, 2023 / 10:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

