Woman sexually assaulted on BART train in East Bay; police arrest suspect

EL CERRITO – A woman was sexually assaulted on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train in the East Bay on Wednesday morning and her suspected attacker has been arrested, officials said.

Around 11:30 a.m., the victim was sitting on a train heading to the El Cerrito Del Norte station when the suspect came up behind her and put his hands inside her shirt unprovoked, according to BART police.

The woman told the suspect to stop and pulled away. The suspect then punched the victim multiple times in the face and held her against her will before leaving the train, police said.

Officers searched the area and arrested the suspect off BART property in the city of Richmond.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ludwin Mazan of San Francisco, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of sexual battery, assault with intent to commit a felony and lewd conduct. According to jail records, Mazan is being held on $100,000 bail.

It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.

BART officials said surveillance video related to the incident has been pulled for evidence and is being provided to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office.

The agency said it has taken action against sexual harassment and gender-based violence through the Not One More Girl campaign. BART also touted its network of more than 4,000 surveillance cameras in the system, police and uniformed safety staff, along with crisis intervention specialists.

In wake of the incident, BART offered safety tips to riders, including knowing their options in reaching police, which include texting 510-200-0992, calling 510-464-7000 or through the BART Watch app.