BART reports systemwide delays Saturday afternoon

CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- BART is experiencing major delays systemwide due to computer and routing issues according to a Saturday afternoon advisory.

As of 2:15 p.m., there is no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae and no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City.

In addition, AC Transit was providing bus service in between West Oakland, Lake Merritt and 12th Street stations as of midafternoon.

Real-time updates can be found at BART's official website bart.gov.

July 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

