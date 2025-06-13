Watch CBS News
BART service restored between Berkeley, Richmond following medical emergency

Tim Fang
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
BART trains are again running between the Downtown Berkeley and Richmond stations Friday morning after a medical emergency disrupted service, officials said.

Around 6:50 a.m., the agency announced on social media that service was stopped following reports of a "major medical emergency" outside of the North Berkeley station. Additional details about the emergency were not immediately available.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., BART said service was restored between the stations, but riders should expect major delays.

Friday's incident is the second service disruption due to a medical emergency in as many days. On Thursday morning, an emergency at the Hayward station halted service for two hours between Bayfair and the South Hayward stations.

