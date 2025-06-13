BART service restored between Berkeley, Richmond following medical emergency

BART trains are again running between the Downtown Berkeley and Richmond stations Friday morning after a medical emergency disrupted service, officials said.

Around 6:50 a.m., the agency announced on social media that service was stopped following reports of a "major medical emergency" outside of the North Berkeley station. Additional details about the emergency were not immediately available.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., BART said service was restored between the stations, but riders should expect major delays.

There is a major delay on the Richmond Line in all directions due to a major medical emergency near North Berkeley station. BART service has resumed between Richmond and Downtown Berkeley stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 13, 2025

Friday's incident is the second service disruption due to a medical emergency in as many days. On Thursday morning, an emergency at the Hayward station halted service for two hours between Bayfair and the South Hayward stations.