BART service restored between Berkeley, Richmond following medical emergency
BART trains are again running between the Downtown Berkeley and Richmond stations Friday morning after a medical emergency disrupted service, officials said.
Around 6:50 a.m., the agency announced on social media that service was stopped following reports of a "major medical emergency" outside of the North Berkeley station. Additional details about the emergency were not immediately available.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., BART said service was restored between the stations, but riders should expect major delays.
Friday's incident is the second service disruption due to a medical emergency in as many days. On Thursday morning, an emergency at the Hayward station halted service for two hours between Bayfair and the South Hayward stations.