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BART Yellow Line service recovering after trains halted between Pleasant Hill, Lafayette

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Normal Bay Area Rapid Transit service on the Yellow Line has been restored after an earlier equipment issue early Monday morning, officials said.

Around 5:50 a.m., the agency announced that there was a 10 minute delay on the line in the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport directions due to an equipment problem on the track. 

About 10 minutes later, BART said there was no service between the Pleasant Hill and Lafayette stations. Officials urged riders to seek alternate forms of transportation. 

Shortly before 7 a.m., the agency said normal train service has resumed between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill. Riders should expect residual delays.

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