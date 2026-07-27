BART Yellow Line service recovering after trains halted between Pleasant Hill, Lafayette

Normal Bay Area Rapid Transit service on the Yellow Line has been restored after an earlier equipment issue early Monday morning, officials said.

Around 5:50 a.m., the agency announced that there was a 10 minute delay on the line in the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport directions due to an equipment problem on the track.

About 10 minutes later, BART said there was no service between the Pleasant Hill and Lafayette stations. Officials urged riders to seek alternate forms of transportation.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the agency said normal train service has resumed between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill. Riders should expect residual delays.