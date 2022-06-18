BART service disrupted by continuing equipment issues; trains single-tracking through Transbay Tube

SAN FRANCISCO -- A number of track and equipment issues continued to cause BART delays Saturday morning, including a new problem forcing the agency to single-track trains through the Transbay Tube.

The unscheduled track maintenance in the Transbay Tube was announced on the @SFBARTalert Twitter account just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Passengers are advised to expect up to 20 minute delays in service in all directions on the San Francisco line.

Due to unscheduled track maintenance trains are using one track in the Transbay Tube. Expect up to 20 minute delays in service in all directions on the San Francisco line. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 18, 2022

BART officials did not say how long the maintenance in the Transbay Tube would take.

The new issue surfaced after BART dealt with problems that impacted service through much of the day Friday.

BART reported a major delay Friday morning on the Dublin/Pleasanton blue line because of an equipment problem on a train.

The problem was originally reported at 10:41 a.m. and was affecting service in both the Daly City and Dublin/Pleasanton directions.

Earlier Friday morning, a disabled BART train caused a major delay on the same line between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Castro Valley stations. It was not clear whether the two issues were related.

The delay was still ongoing through Friday afternoon and is still listed as a service alert on the BART website Saturday morning regarding the lack of Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City.

Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

Friday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m., BART added the Richmond line to its list of ongoing problems after a trackside power problem halted direct service to and from San Francisco on the Richmond line. That problem is also still listed on the BART website as a current service alert.

San Francisco-bound passengers can board a Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to an SFO Airport train. Passengers traveling to Richmond from San Francisco can board the Antioch train and transfer to a Richmond train at 19th Street.