BART service briefly disrupted between Colma and Daly City as power problems resurface

DALY CITY -- BART service was briefly disrupted between the Colma and Daly City stations Friday evening due to a power loss issue, according to the transit agency.

The @SFBARTalert Twitter account posted just before 5:30 p.m. that service between the stations had stopped because of an outage outside of the Daly City station. A bus bridge was being established to connect the two stations, according to officials.

BART service has stopped between Colma and Daly City due to a power issue outside of Daly City station. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 1, 2023

Apparently the power issue was resolved a short time later with service resuming 20 minutes later.

It was the second time power issues halted service between the stations. BART officials initially issued an alert shortly after 8:20 a.m. about the service problem and said SamTrans buses were taking riders between the two stations.

Less than 30 minutes later, train service had resumed in the area. BART did not elaborate on what caused the power loss issue.