BART recovering from major delays due to equipment problem in Oakland

OAKLAND – A major delay due to an equipment problem is affecting BART trains traveling through Oakland on Wednesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The problem is affecting trains in both directions between the MacArthur and 12th Street Oakland stations and was initially reported around 6 a.m.

While BART tweeted that the problem was resolved and service was recovering as of 6:36 a.m., there were still 20-minute delays in the system.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 20-minute delay between 12th St. Oakland City Center and MacArthur in all directions due to an equipment problem on the track. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) May 25, 2022

No details about the nature of the equipment problem were immediately available.