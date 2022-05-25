Watch CBS News
BART recovering from major delays due to equipment problem in Oakland

OAKLAND – A major delay due to an equipment problem is affecting BART trains traveling through Oakland on Wednesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The problem is affecting trains in both directions between the MacArthur and 12th Street Oakland stations and was initially reported around 6 a.m.

While BART tweeted that the problem was resolved and service was recovering as of 6:36 a.m., there were still 20-minute delays in the system.

No details about the nature of the equipment problem were immediately available.

