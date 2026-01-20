BART partners with Uber in offering rides to and from stations

BART riders will be able to book short Uber rides to and from stations through the agency's app, under a new partnership announced Tuesday.

According to the transit agency, the collaboration between BART and the ride-hailing giant seeks to provide what they described as "reliable connections" for riders whose starting location or destination is too far to walk from a station or is underserved by bus or rail service.

"Collaborating with Uber will help attract new riders and will simplify the process for those who take Uber to and from BART stations," BART general manager Bob Powers said in a statement.

Powers said the partnership would also expand access to stations as the agency seeks to build more housing at station parking lots.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Powers said, "It is about technology, innovation and collaboration and making public transit more accessible and more convenient for everybody to use here."

Under the partnership, riders can plan and pay for an Uber rides ranging from two to seven miles through the BART app. The app will also show the total trip time.

"By integrating Uber rides directly into the BART App, we're simplifying travel, expanding access, and making public transit a more flexible, reliable option for everyone — especially those in underserved areas," said Chris Margaronis, Uber's head of transit partnerships.

For a limited time, the partnership includes a $5 Uber trip discount for trips starting or ending at 10 stations. Riders can use the discount up to six times over seven calendar days.

Stations with the discounted Uber rides include Antioch, Bay Fair, Concord, Daly City, Fruitvale, Lake Merritt, MacArthur, Richmond, Walnut Creek and West Oakland.