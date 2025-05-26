Watch CBS News
BART says Green Line service restored after fire near San Leandro

Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
BART track fire near San Leandro station knocks out service to much of the East Bay
BART track fire near San Leandro station knocks out service to much of the East Bay 03:55

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) officials announced that Green Line service has been restored following last week's fire that damaged tracks near the San Leandro station.

According to the agency, normal service to the line between Daly City and the Berryessa / North San Jose stations was restored Sunday.

"Crews had been working overnight since the Tuesday morning fire at San Leandro Station to replace wayside track equipment so Green Line service could be restored," the agency said.

The fire, which broke out before the morning commute on May 20, led to service being disrupted in much of the East Bay for much of the day. All stations were reopened the following day, but Green Line service was suspended as crews conducted repairs.

BART said on Thursday that an investigation was underway into the root cause of the fire. The agency said there was an electrical fault on its DC power system from a 1,000-volt DC cable that was part of BART's original system, and a fire started.

"The electrical fault should have been isolated, but it bypassed our various protections such as transfer trips and circuit breakers," BART said at the time. "While faults are not uncommon in the BART system, it is very rare that this fault escalated to this level."

Last week's fire was the second major disruption to BART service this month, following a computer glitch that led to the entire system being shut down on May 9.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, trains are running on a Sunday schedule.

