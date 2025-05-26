BART says Green Line service restored after fire near San Leandro

BART track fire near San Leandro station knocks out service to much of the East Bay

BART track fire near San Leandro station knocks out service to much of the East Bay

BART track fire near San Leandro station knocks out service to much of the East Bay

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) officials announced that Green Line service has been restored following last week's fire that damaged tracks near the San Leandro station.

According to the agency, normal service to the line between Daly City and the Berryessa / North San Jose stations was restored Sunday.

"Crews had been working overnight since the Tuesday morning fire at San Leandro Station to replace wayside track equipment so Green Line service could be restored," the agency said.

Normal Green Line (Berryessa- Daly City) service has resumed. All BART lines are once again running. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) May 26, 2025

The fire, which broke out before the morning commute on May 20, led to service being disrupted in much of the East Bay for much of the day. All stations were reopened the following day, but Green Line service was suspended as crews conducted repairs.

BART said on Thursday that an investigation was underway into the root cause of the fire. The agency said there was an electrical fault on its DC power system from a 1,000-volt DC cable that was part of BART's original system, and a fire started.

"The electrical fault should have been isolated, but it bypassed our various protections such as transfer trips and circuit breakers," BART said at the time. "While faults are not uncommon in the BART system, it is very rare that this fault escalated to this level."

Last week's fire was the second major disruption to BART service this month, following a computer glitch that led to the entire system being shut down on May 9.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, trains are running on a Sunday schedule.