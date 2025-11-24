BART equipment issue near West Oakland disrupts service on Red, Green lines

BART service on the Red Line and Green Line is being disrupted during the Monday morning commute due to an equipment issue, officials said.

The agency said shortly after 7 a.m. that the issue involves an issue on the track near the West Oakland station. As a result, there is no Red Line service between Millbrae and Richmond and there is no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City.

All stations on the system are open as of Monday morning.

Green Line passengers heading to San Francisco are urged to board a Richmond-bound train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train. Meanwhile passengers heading to Berryessa from San Francisco can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train.

For Red Line passengers heading to Millbrae from Richmond, riders are urged to take an Orange Line train heading to Berryessa and transfer at MacArthur to a Yellow Line train for SFO.

It was not immediately known when full service on the Green Line or Red Line would be restored.