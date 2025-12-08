BART recovering from major delays due to power issue in San Francisco

Service on Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is recovering after a power issue during the height of the Monday morning commute disrupted multiple lines and led to major delays throughout the system.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the agency first reported the issue between the Powell and Embarcadero stations in downtown San Francisco. and that crews were on the scene.

There is a major delay in all directions due to a power issue between Powell and Embarcadero stations in San Francisco. Crews are on scene.



There is currently limited service through the Transbay Tube on the Yellow Line. — BART (@SFBART) December 8, 2025

While all 50 stations on the BART system remained open, the issue halted all Red Line and Green Line service. The issue also led to limited Yellow Line service through the Transbay Tube and limited Blue Line service between Dublin / Pleasanton and the Bay Fair station in San Leandro.

During the power issue, riders were forced to make transfers to complete their trip.

Shortly before 9 a.m. the agency said the system was recovering and normal train service is being restored.

Officials did not say what led to the power issue.