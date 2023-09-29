BART connection to Oakland International Airport stopped for equipment problem
BART service was stopped on the Oakland Airport line Friday afternoon because of an equipment problem on the tracks.
BART issued an alert at about 12:45 p.m. for the service disruption on the line that connects the Coliseum station with Oakland International Airport. The equipment problem was not specified.
Alameda-Contra Costa Transit Line 73 is taking riders between the two ends of the line during the service disruption. There is no estimate for when regular service will resume.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
