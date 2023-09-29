Watch CBS News
East Bay News

BART connection to Oakland International Airport stopped for equipment problem

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

BART service was stopped on the Oakland Airport line Friday afternoon because of an equipment problem on the tracks.

BART issued an alert at about 12:45 p.m. for the service disruption on the line that connects the Coliseum station with Oakland International Airport. The equipment problem was not specified.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit Line 73 is taking riders between the two ends of the line during the service disruption. There is no estimate for when regular service will resume.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.  

First published on September 29, 2023 / 1:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.