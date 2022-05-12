BART, Caltrain to increase service for Bay to Breakers run Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- BART and Caltrain will provide additional trains early Sunday morning to accommodate participants in the Bay to Breakers run in San Francisco.

The 12 kilometer race was first run in 1912 and begins near the Embarcadero and goes west through the city and Golden Gate Park to the Great Highway.

BART plans to provide four additional trains that will arrive at the Embarcadero station at 7 a.m. with limited service:

One train will leave Millbrae at 6:31 a.m. and will stop at Daly City at 6:44 a.m., 16th Street Mission at 6:54 a.m. and then Embarcadero at 7 a.m. No other stops will be made along the line.

A second train will leave Pleasant Hill at 6:25 a.m. and will stop at MacArthur at 6:45 a.m., West Oakland at 6:53 a.m. and then Embarcadero at 7 a.m. No other stops will be made along the line.

A third train will leave Dublin at 6:20 a.m. and will stop at Bay Fair at 6:37 a.m., West Oakland at 6:56 a.m. and then Embarcadero at 7:03 a.m. No other stops will be made along the line.

A fourth train will leave El Cerrito del Norte at 6:37 a.m. and will stop at MacArthur at 6:51 a.m., West Oakland at 6:59 a.m. and then Embarcadero at 7:06 a.m. No other stops will be made along the line.

Caltrain will run two northbound special event trains with limited stops Sunday to get runners to the start line in time for the 8 a.m. start.

Two trains will depart from San Jose Diridon Station at 5:50 a.m. and 6:02 a.m. and will arrive at the San Francisco Caltrain Station at 7:17 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively.

Trains will be single-tracking at the Burlingame, Broadway, San Mateo, Hayward Park, Hillsdale, Palo Alto and California Avenue stations, so riders should pay attention to signs and announcements to be sure they are on the correct platform.

The starting line is about 1.4 miles from the San Francisco Caltrain Station, so participants can walk to the starting line or take Muni's T-Third light-rail service.

Masks are required on BART and recommended on board for both Caltrain and Muni.