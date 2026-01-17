Balanced scoring, 23 3-pointers lead Warriors over Hornets, 136-116

De'Anthony Melton scored 24 points as Golden State had eight players reach double figures in the Warriors' 136-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

The Warriors hit 23 of their 52 3-point attempts and 10 Golden State players made at least one 3. Golden State now has had at least 10 players make at least one 3-pointer in three straight games, the longest streak in NBA history, per the Elias Sports Bureau. The 3-point arc was introduced for the 1979-80 season.

Golden State extended its winning streak to three games and improved to 5-1 on its eight-game homestand.

Draymond Green scored 20 points for the Warriors, who got 16 from Brandin Podziemski and 14 apiece from Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield.

The Hornets' Brandon Miller scored a game-high 28 points and Kon Knueppel had 24.

Charlotte was down by a dozen at halftime, then cut its deficit to 82-79 on a layup by Knueppel midway through the third quarter.

Golden State responded with a 20-5 run capped by a Hield 3-pointer from the right corner to go up 102-84 with 2:27 left in the period.

The Warriors led by as many as 15 in the first half after Podziemski hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the second quarter to make it 69-54.

Miller then connected on a 62-footer to beat the buzzer and the Hornets trailed 69-57 at the break.

Golden State went 13 for 26 from beyond the arc in the opening half, even with Curry 0 for 2.

Warriors rookie Will Richard started in place of Jimmy Butler, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Up next

The Hornets play at Denver on Sunday.

The Warriors host Miami on Monday.