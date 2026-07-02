Santa Clara County social workers linked to "Baby Jaxon" case face termination, officials say

Officials in Santa Clara County said they are moving to fire four social workers linked to the case of "Baby Jaxon", who authorities said was sexually assaulted and murdered by his foster brother.

According to authorities, Jaxon Juarez was found unresponsive in a San Jose foster home on Easter Sunday. On April 9, the two-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

The suspect, who is also the victim's cousin, was arrested and booked into juvenile hall. He is facing multiple charges including murder, multiple counts of sexual assault and child assault causing death.

Jaxon Juarez, also known as "Baby Jaxon", who died on April 9, 2026 after being found unresponsive in a San Jose foster home several days earlier. The boy's cousin is facing multiple charges for allegedly murdering and abusing the 2-year-old. CBS

"Jaxon's death is a heartbreaking tragedy, and in any case where we could have done more to prevent the loss of a child we must expeditiously conduct a thorough and complete investigation," Wendy Kinnear-Rausch, director of the county's Department of Family and Children's Services, said in a statement obtained by CBS News Bay Area.

Kinnear-Rausch added, "Based on our findings to date, the County has begun the process of terminating the employment of four DFCS staff members involved in placing Jaxon in the home where he experienced abuse."

The agency did not provide details about the employees.

Prosecutors said they are seeking to have the suspect, who was 17 at the time of the incident and has since turned 18, tried in adult court.

According to District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office, if the suspect is convicted in juvenile court, he would face seven years in "Secure Track", a facility for juveniles who were found to have committed serious offenses. If convicted in adult court, the suspect would face what Rosen described as "many years" in prison.

The child's caregiver was also arrested and booked after investigators said she was "less than cooperative" and was not forthcoming during initial interviews, San Jose police said on April 20. She was released pending further investigation.

Kinnear-Rausch said the agency's investigation is ongoing.

"While this work continues, we have instituted interim protocols to strengthen our processes and procedures, and we are committed to supporting our DFCS staff as they work every day to improve these systems and keep children across our County as safe as possible," she said.