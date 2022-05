Author Rob Kenner Talks About His Book 'The Marathon Don't Stop, the Life & Times Of Nipsey Hussle'

Vibe co-founding editor Rob Kenner talks to BR host Jan Mabry about his new book, 'The Marathon Don't Stop, the Life & Times Of Nipsey Hussle,' and explains how the man born Ermias Asghedom changed the music 'game' by eliminating the middleman.