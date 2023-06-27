Watch CBS News
ATM robberies on the rise in Oakland

By John Ramos

Oakland is experiencing an uptick in robberies associated with ATMs, the Oakland Police Department said Monday.

Several people have recently reported using an ATM while being approached by one or more armed individuals who robbed them of their belongings, police said. The robbers leave either on foot or in a vehicle.

In some cases, a person uses the ATM and then is followed home or to another location and is robbed of their belongings. The cases are still under investigation. 

The department recommends scanning the area around an ATM for anyone who looks suspicious. If possible, use an ATM located inside a bank. As soon as you make a withdrawal, put the cash away immediately. 

When leaving the site of an ATM, make sure you are not being followed. If you are being followed, drive to a safe place like a fire or police station and call 911.

Police are looking for people who may have been victims of ATM robbery or has information about them. Peope with information were asked to call (510) 238-3326.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 6:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

