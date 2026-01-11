Alexander-Walker's 24 points lead 6 Hawks in double figures as Atlanta beats Warriors 124-111

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points, Jalen Johnson contributed 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors 124-111 on Sunday night.

Luke Kennard had a season-best 22 points and six 3-pointers off the bench in the Hawks' third straight win.

Stephen Curry scored 31 for his 13th 30-point performance of the season and Jimmy Butler had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his fourth 30-point outing as the Warriors had a three-game home winning streak snapped. They had one other game both scoring 30 or more points and the Warriors also lost that one at Orlando on Nov. 18.

Butler had 17 points, five assists and four rebounds by halftime, when the Warriors were just 5 for 19 from 3-point range. It marked the third time in his last four games scoring 20 or more points.

Alexander-Walker scored eight straight points over the final 1:14 of the first half including back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing minute as Atlanta led 59-53 at the break, also getting CJ McCollum's jumper to beat the halftime buzzer.

After Dyson Daniels' layup at the 8:47 mark of the third put Atlanta ahead 70-58, Golden State went on a 10-0 burst but couldn't keep the momentum.

Warriors forward Draymond Green had made a 3-pointer in two consecutive games — but has never done so in three in a row.

Golden State made 5 of 6 shots to start the game and go ahead 14-4 — seven of those by Curry.

Curry and father Dell have now scored the second-most points by a father-son duo in NBA history, passing Joe and Kobe Bryant's 38,895. LeBron James and Bronny are first with 42,692.

Up next

Hawks: Continues a four-game road trip at the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Warriors: Host Portland on Tuesday night.