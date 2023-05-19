At least 19 injured in crash involving prisoner transport bus in downtown Sacramento

At least 19 injured in a crash involving a prisoner transport bus in downtown Sacramento At least 19 injured in a crash involving a prisoner transport bus in downtown Sacramento 03:10

SACRAMENTO -- At least 19 people were injured following a crash in downtown Sacramento, said fire officials.

The accident happened on Friday morning, just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of 5th and I streets.

According to Sacramento Fire Department, the accident involved a prisoner transport bus and a Tesla. In a video captured by the City of Sacramento, you can see the Tesla run a red light, activate its brakes, then hit the bus.

Authorities have not said whether the Tesla was driving in autopilot mode at the time of the crash.

City of Sacramento

There were 23 people onboard the bus, and 19 sustained minor injuries. Three of the inmates were taken to UC Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. The driver of the Tesla also sustained injuries and was treated on-site.

Captain Justin Sylvia from Sacramento Fire Department said, "If they were more critically injured, we'd have to divide them up to different hospitals. One hospital can't take 13 patients all at once."

Patients were evaluated on board the bus by a medical doctor.

The area where the crash happened is known to be dangerous due to its proximity to the freeway onramp and Amtrak station.