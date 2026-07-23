Suspect arrested in assault, robbery of Oakland Councilmember Rowena Brown

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the assault and robbery of Oakland At-Large City Councilmember Rowena Brown, authorities said.

Brown was assaulted and robbed Saturday evening by someone she knew, her office said in a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday. According to the statement, the individual was an acquaintance who Brown had been supporting through a difficult time.

Brown's office said she received medical treatment for her injuries and was recovering.

"She remains focused on her recovery and on continuing to serve the Oakland community," the statement read.

The Oakland Police Department said the incident occurred just before 12:45 a.m. on July 19 in West Oakland. Officers arrived to find a victim who was injured during the assault.

On July 21, officers safely arrested the suspect outside of Oakland, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. Those with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.