Arrest made after driver runs red light in South LA, hits Uber killing three

Police have announced the arrest of a driver who ran a red light and struck an Uber carrying four passengers early Saturday morning in South Los Angeles, killing three.

Gregory Black, 31, has been taken into custody and faces charges of vehicular manslaughter after he police determined that he was allegedly behind the wheel of the speeding Mercedes Benz that ran a red light at the intersection of S. Vermont Avenue and W. Century Boulevard, t-boning the Uber driving through the area.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said the white Mercedes Benz, with only the driver inside, was speeding when it careened into the black Honda with four passengers and the driver.

"After striking the victim's vehicle, the suspect's vehicle spun out of control and landed on the center median," said Los Angeles Police Department in a statement.

One woman was thrown from the car and died. Two other women passengers died inside the Honda. A male passenger and the Uber driver, a 38-year-old woman, were both taken to nearby hospitals where they were initially in critical condition before stabilizing by Sunday.

Late Saturday evening, the victims were identified as 27-year-old Kimberly Izquierdo and Juvelyn Arroyo and Veronica Amezola, both 23.

The driver of the Mercedes was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The intersection remained closed through the morning as the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the crash.

No other information is available at this time.