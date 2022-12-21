Update: Woman gives herself up after standoff at San Jose State campus library

SAN JOSE -- A woman armed with a replica handgun instigated a standoff with university police at the San Jose State University campus library Wednesday and peacefully gave up after holing herself up for hours.

The woman barricaded herself inside a restroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, the university confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. University spokesperson Michelle McDonald said officers had still not made contact with the suspect after about three hours.

McDonald said SJSU Police Chief Michael Carroll indicated the armed suspect is a woman based off of a witness account, who had come out of the restroom and told library staffers that an armed person was in the restroom.

University staff and members of the public were in the library when the armed suspect was reported and were immediately evacuated. Students still on campus were sent a text notifying them of the situation. The school is currently on winter break after the university held commencement last week.

San Jose police and San Jose State University campus police officers were on the scene. No shots were fired, McDonald said.

The woman attempted to escape the bathroom through the ceiling, according to university officials. When she couldn't find a way out, she gave herself up to authorities and revealed that the firearm was a replica.

The university had yet to reveal more details, such as charges brought against the woman and her motivations for the incident, as of press time.