Army says Arlington National Cemetery official was "abruptly pushed aside" during dispute with Trump campaign

An Army spokesperson said Thursday that a female Arlington National Cemetery official was "abruptly pushed aside" during a dispute with the Trump campaign over political activity and photos on the grounds earlier in the week, but the employee has decided not to press charges.

The Army spokesperson called the incident "unfortunate," and said it is "also unfortunate" that the cemetery "employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked."

The Trump campaign has continued to push back against what the Arlington National Cemetery described as an "incident" Monday when Trump visited the cemetery with Gold Star families whose family members died during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Trump campaign said that they were explicitly granted permission to bring "campaign designated media" to Section 60 of the cemetery by the Gold Star families. Messages reviewed by CBS News confirmed that the campaign was given expressed permission by the families.

However, the rules at Army National Military Cemeteries are dictated by federal law which prohibits any filming for partisan, political or fundraising purposes, according to Arlington National Cemetery media policies, even if there are requests by family members of the fallen.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump stands alongside Bill Barnett (L), whose grandson Staff Sgt Darin Taylor Hoover died in the 2021 Abbey Gate Bombing. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

"ANC conducts nearly 3,000 such public ceremonies a year without incident," the Army spokesperson said. "Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. Consistent with the decorum expected at ANC, this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption."

Defense officials previously told CBS News that some staff with the Trump campaign were unprofessional and were aggressive both verbally and physically toward the cemetery official.

The incident was reported to the military police department, but the Arlington Cemetery employee decided not to press charges, so the Army said it considers the matter closed.

"This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked," the Army spokesperson said. "ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation's fallen deserve."

Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung told CBS News earlier this week there was "no physical altercation as described and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made."

