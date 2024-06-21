3 killed, 10 wounded in mass shooting outside Arkansas grocery store

Death toll rises to 3 in Arkansas shooting Death toll rises to 3 in Arkansas shooting; suspect in custody 05:00

Three people were killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting Friday outside of a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, state police said. Two law enforcement officers were among those injured, but their conditions are not life-threatening, police said in an afternoon press conference.

Arkansas State Police responded to the Mad Butcher grocery store at 11:38 a.m. local time on Friday. Upon arrival, officers engaged in a shooting with the lone suspect, authorities said. The shooter was injured and has been taken into custody, police said, and the suspect's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

The eight civilians who were wounded have injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical condition, police said.

"I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I'm in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents from the ATF's New Orleans field office are at the scene and providing assistance in response to the shooting.

At least three people were killed and multiple others wounded in a shooting outside a grocery store in Fordyce, Alabama on June 21, 2024, police said. Tricia Vanderzwalm West

The White House put out a statement that said, "We are grateful for the law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm's way by engaging the suspect and bringing him into custody. Federal law enforcement is assisting with the local investigation."

