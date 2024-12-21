Argument involving multiple people ends with 2 shot dead inside Oakland home

Oakland police said two people were killed Friday night after an altercation with multiple people.

Around 11:15 p.m., police received calls about a shooting at an apartment on the 300 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Inside the home, police said they found two people who were shot. They both died at the scene.

Police said they learned there was an argument involving multiple people just before the shooting.

The identities of the victims will be released once next of kin is notified.