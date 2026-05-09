Antioch woman dies after being ejected in overnight crash, police say

A 51-year-old Antioch woman died on Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during an overnight crash, officials said.

The Antioch Police Department said officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the area of G Street and Drake Street following reports of a crash involving one vehicle.

Officers found the woman suffering from major injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, police said.

Authorities have not yet released her identity.

Investigators said preliminary evidence indicates speed and impairment may have been factors in the crash. The Antioch Police Department said its Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department.