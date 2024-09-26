Arrest made in double shooting near Antioch pharmacy

Police in Antioch arrested a man suspected in a weekend shooting that injured two people, as the community in Eastern Contra Costa County grapples with a wave of violence.

Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Rite Aid pharmacy on 1709 "A" Street. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Officers rendered first aid to the victims until paramedics with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived.

The woman was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police said Thursday that both victims are expected to survive.

Investigators learned that the suspect and the male victim were involved in a physical altercation several weeks before the shooting.

On Thursday, police arrested the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Joe Grigsby. He was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail.

The arrest comes as the community deals with a rash of gun violence which began on Labor Day with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Elijah Scales. At least 15 shootings have been reported in Antioch so far this month.

Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe pledged an end to the violence at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Let me speak very clear to the people who have been wreaking havoc on our community," the mayor said. "We are going to find you. We're going to hold you accountable. And you will pay the price for what you have done."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ibanez of the Antioch Police Department over email or by calling 925-779-6890.