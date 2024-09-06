Antioch man dies of injuries days after being shot

A man shot Monday night in Antioch has died.

Antioch police said 20-year-old Elijah Scales died Thursday at a hospital.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., Monday, officers responded to the area of Peppertree Way and Sycamore Drive for reports of shots fired.

Officers found Scales, an Antioch resident who was shot at least once and was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or at aduffy@antiochca.gov.