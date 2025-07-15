Watch CBS News
Antioch fire burns 10 acres; third alarm called

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in Antioch on Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire was located near Oakley Road and Willow Avenue, according to Con Fire. And it prompted a public health advisory in Oakley, Brentwood, Byron and Discovery Bay due to the smoke.

About 4 acres had burned, and a second alarm was called. The blaze started just before 4:30 p.m., and a map shared by Con Fire shows there are structures in the area. 

A third alarm was called around 5:14 p.m., and it had burned about 10 acres by 5:45 p.m. Just after 6 p.m., Con Fire said the perimeter of the fire was contained.

