Antioch teen bicyclist critically injured in collision with vehicle

A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and severely injured in Antioch on Monday evening, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 6:46 p.m. at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Muirwood Way. The Antioch Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday that officers witnessed the collision between the teen and a Nissan Pathfinder heading west on Lone Tree Way through the intersection, hitting the bicyclist who was crossing Lone Tree heading north.

The officers were able to immediately provide aid to the teen who was on the ground and unresponsive, police said.

The boy was eventually taken by helicopter to a hospital with major injuries and was listed in critical but stable condition. Police said the 24-year-old man driving the Nissan stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known, but police said neither speed nor impairment by drugs or alcohol appeared to be factors based on a preliminary investigation.

The Police Department's traffic unit was investigating the incident.



