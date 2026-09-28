16-year-old injured in Antioch shooting linked to house party

A teenager was hospitalized after he was wounded in a shooting linked to a house party in Antioch over the weekend, police said.

Shortly after 8:55 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 5400 block of Prewett Ranch Drive, between Cedar Point Way and Heidorn Ranch Road. Police received reports of about five to six gunshots in the area.

As officers were responding, police dispatch said they learned about a 16-year-old boy being dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Additional officers went to the hospital and spoke to the victim, a resident from neighboring Brentwood.

The victim told officers he was leaving a house party at a home on Prewett Ranch Drive when the shooting took place. Police said the victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Meanwhile, officers who went to the shooting scene confirmed that the shooting was connected to the party. Police also found gunfire that had struck two nearby homes.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

In a statement on Sunday, police said there was no information about the suspects. Police did not announce any arrests, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Officers urged anyone with information or who may have home surveillance or dashcam video of the area at the time of the shooting to contact Antioch police.