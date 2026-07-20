Antioch police arrest 4 after finding bullet-riddled vehicle

Officers in Antioch arrested four people and seized drugs and weapons after finding a vehicle with multiple bullet holes over the weekend.

According to police, officers received multiple calls Saturday reporting gunfire around Metcalf Street. About an hour before the gunfire, police also received calls about loud music and a large gathering of vehicles nearby.

Arriving officers found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes on the passenger side. Police found three people inside the vehicle and a fourth person nearby, who were all uninjured.

During the investigation, police said there were "inconsistencies" in statements from the group and one person's actions "raised suspicion." An officer who spoke with the driver said they found a firearm in plain view, which led to all four being detained.

Police said a loaded handgun was recovered from the waistband of one person and an AR-style pistol was found in a backpack on the rear seat of the vehicle. A spent shell casing was also found.

Along with the firearms, police said about 23 ounces of cannabis was also found.

Police said at least one found was fired from inside the vehicle, which exited through the windshield. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

"Excellent work by responding officers for safely resolving a dangerous situation and recovering multiple illegal firearms," the department said on social media.

All four people were arrested. Their names were not released.